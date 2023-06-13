DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 262,314 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $42,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

