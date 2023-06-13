DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 320,468 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 320,468 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

