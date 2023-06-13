E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of brokerages have commented on ETWO. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares in the company, valued at $926,285.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.
ETWO opened at $5.39 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
