Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

NASDAQ:EML opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

