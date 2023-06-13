Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

