Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,149 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.61% of Ecolab worth $260,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,366,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ecolab by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 661,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,243,000 after buying an additional 286,448 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $6,764,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

