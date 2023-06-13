Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ELD. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

TSE ELD opened at C$13.23 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$6.87 and a one year high of C$16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.30, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

