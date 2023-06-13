Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.