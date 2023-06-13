EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,999,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 781,238 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of EMCORE worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EMCORE by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. EMCORE Co. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,973 shares of company stock valued at $210,563. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About EMCORE

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.