Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,738,000. Alcoa makes up about 0.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Alcoa by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,562,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after buying an additional 824,565 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AA opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

