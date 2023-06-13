Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Roth CH Acquisition IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 19.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 209,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 450.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 162,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCG opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

