Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,118,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Microvast by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Microvast by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Microvast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
