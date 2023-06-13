Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of PureCycle Technologies worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 395,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 155,394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 1,005,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

