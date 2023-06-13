Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ranger Energy Services worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNGR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ranger Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $12.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

