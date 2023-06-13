Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,226 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of OPAL Fuels worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

