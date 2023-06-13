Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Flame Acquisition by 21.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $484,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,171,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 325,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,565 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

About Flame Acquisition

NYSE FLME opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.47.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

