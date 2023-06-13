Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,077 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.17% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.7 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $376.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.