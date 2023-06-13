Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,350 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of Altus Power worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 169,500 shares of company stock worth $809,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

