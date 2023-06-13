Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Eneti worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eneti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eneti by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Eneti Price Performance

NYSE NETI opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Eneti Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.