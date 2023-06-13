Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,126,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,139,000. Shell accounts for about 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

