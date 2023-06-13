Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,434,312 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up 2.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

MRO opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.