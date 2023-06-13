Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,178 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 54,822 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

