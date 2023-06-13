EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Financial Contrast

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.71 billion 1.16 $175.81 million $4.26 24.60 Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 4.02 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -25.18

This table compares EnerSys and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnerSys and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluence Energy 0 6 9 0 2.60

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.97%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $26.44, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.74% 14.75% 6.08% Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26%

Summary

EnerSys beats Fluence Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

