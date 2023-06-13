Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

