Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786,406 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entera Bio were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

ENTX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 9,754.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

