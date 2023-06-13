EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.32 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.