Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 387.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,636 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

