Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $121.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

