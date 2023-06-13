Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 29,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Evergy by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

