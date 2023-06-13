EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

EVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ivo Steklac sold 20,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $81,392.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,746.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,528 shares of company stock valued at $523,264. Company insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EVgo by 1,876.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 984,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,435,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

