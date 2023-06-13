Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Read More

