Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,549,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 382,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.