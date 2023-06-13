Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $30.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

