Family Management Corp Acquires Shares of 97,943 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

