Family Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp owned 0.11% of Dynex Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -458.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

