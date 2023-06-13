Family Management Corp Buys 401 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

