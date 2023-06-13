Family Management Corp Has $426,000 Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

