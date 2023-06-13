Family Management Corp Has $508,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.72 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.