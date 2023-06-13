Family Management Corp Has $651,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

