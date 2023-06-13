Family Management Corp Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,345.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,471.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,851.03. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,275.86 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also

