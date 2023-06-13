Family Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.