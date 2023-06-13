Family Management Corp Purchases 1,524 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

