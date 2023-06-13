Family Management Corp Purchases Shares of 367,375 Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Family Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,695,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 245,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 298,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,458,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 466,271 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

