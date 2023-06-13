Family Management Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.