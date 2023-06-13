Family Management Corp Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2,865.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 581.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 157,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

