Family Management Corp Sells 25,202 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Great Ajax worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

