Family Management Corp Sells 2,672 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 248,394 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 243,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

