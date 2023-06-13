Family Management Corp Sells 298 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,003,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,895,000 after acquiring an additional 564,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $99,503,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $244.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

