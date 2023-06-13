Family Management Corp Sells 869 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.9% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.