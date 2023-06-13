Family Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Family Management Corp decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

